Editor's Note: Budget battle is only just beginning 

LET’S CUT to the chase: The amount of proposed cuts to the 2017 City of Savannah arts and culture budget is almost exactly equal to the full year’s salary the City agreed to pay former City Manager Stephanie Cutter for 12 months…
The City rightly and responsibly expects cultural organizations to diversify their funding streams and not be overly reliant on taxpayer largesse. Most administrations, however, have seen the value of the investment not only for political purposes, but also because it’s just the right thing to do.
Begun by the wife/husband team of JinHi Soucy Rand and Mark Rand, Muse was built not only on that pair’s unmatched devotion to local theatre and arts, but on their unique ability to project love, positivity, and support for creative people around Savannah, regardless of background or bank account.