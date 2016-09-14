Chapter:SOUL @Congress Street Social Club 

click to enlarge

GET ready to experience New Orleans funk innovation. Chapter:SOUL was formed by third-generation New Orleans musician Calvin Johnson, who’s performed with the likes of Aaron Neville, Harry Connick Jr., and more, and sousaphone player Kirk Joseph, a founding member of Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Johnson and Joseph’s families go way back musically—their fathers, uncles, and relatives have toured and played together, and through Chapter:SOUL, a new generation will carry on the tradition. The founders are joined by Kashonda Bailey on keys and Terry Scott, Jr. on drums. Together, they carry out New Orleans brass band tradition with bounce beats and P-Funk style grooves.

Saturday, September 17, 11 p.m., free, 21+