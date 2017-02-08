February 08, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Charlotte Berg, Britt Scott @Foxy Loxy Cafe 

CHARLOTTE Berg’s musical career has taken her all around the world. While living in Melbourne, Australia, the singer-songwriter showcased her earliest work in local pubs and bars, gaining the attention of locals.

Her emotionally-wrought, clear vocals coast over acoustic guitar, drums, and piano (Berg’s classically trained), shaping Americana, folk, jazz, and pop influences into her own sound.

Berg followed her big music dreams to Nashville in 2014, where she wrote and recorded her first official album, It’s the Damsel Who Decides. Roots music authority No Depression called the effort “a pristine recording without being synthetic or homogenized,” likening Berg to the legendary Judy Collins. Whether you’re craving something sweet like “You and I Won’t Fade” or your Valentine’s is feeling a little more like “Loneliness Don’t Get Easier,” Berg is sure to bring some warmth to your V-Day.

Savannah’s Britt Scott joins the bill.

Tuesday, February 14, 7 p.m., free, all ages

