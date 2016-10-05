Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @Private Living Room 

ALEC Ounsworth is out on the road once again, bringing the music of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah to living rooms across the United States. Here’s the deal: you won’t know where the show is until you buy a ticket.
Indie darlings of the mid-2000s, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah won the hearts of listeners and critics for their artsy take on indie-pop. Their self-titled debut enjoyed a 10th anniversary edition reissue last year. While Ounsworth’s untamed, zig-zag vocals and bizzaro dance rhythms feel very of the era after a decade has passed, it’s still catchy as all-get-out. The reissue came with a 12-track cassette of solo acoustic recordings—a nice taste of what Ounsworth’s intimate Savannah gig might be like.
The show, produced by Undertow, has a few rules that traditional venues won’t: remember, it’s a performance, not a party. Be respectful of the home and others. Recording, audio or video, is not allowed, but non-flash photography is okay as long as it’s done in a non-intrusive or distracting manner. Seating is typically a gather-round-on-the-living-room-floor situation; once you purchase your ticket, you’ll receive information detailing whether you should being a folding chair or cushion. Visit undertowtickets.com for more information.
Wednesday, October 12, 8 p.m., $20 via undertowtickets.com
