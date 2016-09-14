Clock The Vote @The Bay Street Theatre 

click to enlarge

Put your hand over your heart and pledge allegiance to The House of Gunt. Take a break from Facebook political arguments, get the heck out of the house, and consider the election as presented by Savannah’s renegade drag collective. House of Gunt’s performers have long demonstrated a unique ability to fuse hysterical antics with sharp sociopolitical commentary and seamlessly stitch highbrow art and lowbrow art together. What better fodder could there be than an election year?

Clock The Vote promises to “press contour-versial issues like press-on nails,” and “support the gay agenda” with performances from presidential frontrunners Ronald Rump and HiLary Clinton, Geri Mandring, Phillip Buster, and more. House leaders Influenza Mueller, Toyota Mitsubishi, Lavender Mist, Raine Raine, LaZanya Ontre, Kia Sedona, and Edna Allan Hoe will perform, and Biqtch Puddin, a HoG original who has since relocated to Atlanta, makes a grand appearance. Puddin’s made some big moves in Atlanta, appearing in a Shovels & Rope music video with the cast of cabaret drag show The Other Show, and is featured in upcoming reality series Atlanta’s A Drag.

Doors open at 10 so fans can get some face time with their favorite Gueens before show time, which is promptly at 11.

Thursday, September 15, 10 p.m., $5