Clouds & Satellites Acoustic Session @Foxy Loxy 

click to enlarge

SAVANNAH'S Clouds & Satellites released one of the best EPs out of Savannah in 2016 and filled out their live sound with a five-piece lineup, complete with keys. Hearing those tunes stripped down at the coffee shop will be a perfect finish to a busy year.

The C&S sound offers something for everyone with an Americana base, rock ‘n’ roll edge, indie rock eccentricity in the style of Modest Mouse and Pavement, and good ole Southern songwriting. Cozy up with a cuppa, nosh on a kolache (hey, grab us one, too!), and enjoy.

Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m., free, all-ages