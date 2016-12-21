December 21, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Coastal Jazz Christmas Concert @The Mansion on Forsyth Park 

click to enlarge The legendary Ben Tucker and Teddy Adams smile for the camera at a past Christmas Concert.
  The legendary Ben Tucker and Teddy Adams smile for the camera at a past Christmas Concert.

FINISH Christmas Day with a new tradition!

Every year, the Coastal Jazz Association of Savannah celebrates the season with a big homecoming concert featuring local and regional jazz singers and musicians. This year, the show features rhythm guitar player and Coastal Jazz Association President Howard Paul, Eric Jones on piano, Quentin Baxter on drums, Mitch Hennis on bass, and Savannah vocalist Gina Rene. Guest musicians include Kirk Lee, Robin Sherman, Jaran McCarr, Phillip Whack, Peter Hennis, and Robert Saunders.

The big bash is a wonderful way for musicians, friends, and family to reconnect while everyone’s home for Christmas, and it’s all for a good cause—proceeds go toward two jazz scholarships, given annually to local college music majors studying in jazz programs.

The 41st concert and 20th that the Coastal Jazz Association is involved in, the concert and jam session is a two-part affair: first up, a group of musicians will play special compositions and the following jam session opens up the floor to invited artists. Whether you’re a regular or newcomer, you don’t want to miss it.

Snag your tickets online via coastaljazz.org or pick them up from Portman’s Music Superstore, Rody’s Audio Warehouse, TailsSpin in Habersham Village, or The Magic Puppet in The Savannah Mall.

Sunday, December 25, 5 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of, all-ages

