Community Response letter in support of Islamic Center 

'Community Response' to Islamic Center threat
Editor,
On Monday, November 28, 2016, it was reported that The Islamic Center of Savannah received horrible, hateful threats over the weekend.
This is NOT okay. This is not who we are and it is unacceptable. We should never tolerate or excuse these actions, especially in our diverse community.
Say this again and again. Say it loud. Say it every time you can. Do not let hate be normalized. Amplify the voices of those who do not tolerate hate, discrimination, threats. Amplify those who say no to cowardice. No to racism. No to hate.
Say yes to standing beside your neighbor.
Say yes to choosing love over hate.
Say yes to disrupting and ending this type of behavior.
Stand by your neighbor. The people of the Islamic Center of Savannah are our family —and no one hurts our family.
We are the beloved community. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.
I stand with my Islamic friends; I shall not be moved.
Emergent Savannah
A full list of signatories follows:.
