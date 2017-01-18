Concert Organist Samuel Metzger in Recital @Skidaway Island UMC 

click to enlarge

ENJOY an evening of beautiful music with organist Samuel Metzger. The Fulbright Scholar honed his skills at Northern Arizona State University’s Preparatory School of Music, University of Arizona Tucson, and Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Stuttgart, Germany. Metzger earned a second Fulbright Scholarship and also studied with Marie-Claire Alain in St. Germain-en-Laye, France.

The accomplished Metzger has served as Senior Organist at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, working with the late Dr. D. James Kennedy. In his time at that congregation, church services were broadcast throughout the USA and to 202 countries as a TV program. Metzger has also worked on the staff of New Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, and as Organist and Music Associate of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Metzger performs in concert, his program is chosen in consultation with the host church; audiences can typically look forward to a classical and sacred repertoire and commentary and history of each piece from Metzger.

Thursday, January 19, 7 p.m., free, all-ages