Dad Joke #36: Golden Pelicans, Dumb Doctors, Cray Bags, Rude Dude & The Creek Freaks @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

Two years ago, Cray Bags members Josh Sterno and Daniel Lynch created a booking entity, Dad Joke, to bring fresh punk, garage, and noisy weirdo music to the Lowcountry. Since its launch, they’ve hosted weekend festivals, 36 shows, thrown a couple punk rock garage sales, and generally kept Savannah abreast of must-see DIY rock. To celebrate entering their Terrible Twos, Dad Joke’s throwing a free bash at El-Rocko Lounge with some returning must-sees and local favorites.

Golden Pelicans were a hit at Punk Mess 2015 for their unabashed, no-frills sound. Drummer Rich Evans is the brains behind cult label Total Punk and the deeply influential Florida’s Dying label, and the band’s live show is not to be missed.

Our neighbors from just up the highway, Charleston’s Dumb Doctors, crank out a scuzzy kind of psych-influenced punk.

Finishing off the bill is Savannah garage rock band Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks and Dad Joke’s own Cray Bags, who just released an early contestant for Video of the Year, “Sexy Bully.” The song’s from their second-to-last album, Hunks, but the rollerblading moves the band shows off in the home-video style video are the freshest you’ll find.

Friday, February 17, 9 p.m., free, 21+