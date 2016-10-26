Dad Joke's Night of the Living Shred II @Dollhouse Productions 

click to enlarge

FOR their second annual Halloween celebration, Dad Joke has curated a mess of psych rock and heavy grime for a dark and heavy Thursday night with Reverends, Empty Vessels, Gwynn, Joi Ryder, and Temazcal.

Atlanta’s Reverends make a reverb-soaked style of toughed-up vintage psych rock with fresh flair. The band released a dreamy-cool new LP, Derealization Blues, in August via Knoxville’s Fat Elvis Records.

Doomy hardcore duo Empty Vessels has made its way through Savannah’s DIY circuit over the years. and their eruptive, no-holds-barred sound isn’t to be missed. The Connecticut band tours relentlessly and released a full-length, Throw Your Shadow last year; their aggressively sludgy noise is perfect for a Lowcountry Halloween.

Newer Savannah band Gwynn, featuring local music alums Hollis Sanders, Jake Schlosser, Joe Kapcin, and Nick Trainer, calls their sound “emotional swamp prog.” Their recently-released demo, recorded and mastered by Broken Glow’s Sara Clash and her band, boasts eerie riffs and raw texture.

Savannah’s Joi Ryder and Temazcal round out the musical entertainment, and local artists are also invited to submit Halloween or horror-themed artwork to fill the walls of Dollhouse.

Wear your spooky best for the costume contest ($50 cash and two tickets to the next Punk Mess, Dad Joke’s festival for the winner) and get a discount at the door!

Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m., $10, $6 with costume