October 26, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Dad Joke's Night of the Living Shred II @Dollhouse Productions 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge dadjoke1-1.jpg

FOR their second annual Halloween celebration, Dad Joke has curated a mess of psych rock and heavy grime for a dark and heavy Thursday night with Reverends, Empty Vessels, Gwynn, Joi Ryder, and Temazcal.

Atlanta’s Reverends make a reverb-soaked style of toughed-up vintage psych rock with fresh flair. The band released a dreamy-cool new LP, Derealization Blues, in August via Knoxville’s Fat Elvis Records.

Doomy hardcore duo Empty Vessels has made its way through Savannah’s DIY circuit over the years. and their eruptive, no-holds-barred sound isn’t to be missed. The Connecticut band tours relentlessly and released a full-length, Throw Your Shadow last year; their aggressively sludgy noise is perfect for a Lowcountry Halloween.

Newer Savannah band Gwynn, featuring local music alums Hollis Sanders, Jake Schlosser, Joe Kapcin, and Nick Trainer, calls their sound “emotional swamp prog.” Their recently-released demo, recorded and mastered by Broken Glow’s Sara Clash and her band, boasts eerie riffs and raw texture.

Savannah’s Joi Ryder and Temazcal round out the musical entertainment, and local artists are also invited to submit Halloween or horror-themed artwork to fill the walls of Dollhouse.

Wear your spooky best for the costume contest ($50 cash and two tickets to the next Punk Mess, Dad Joke’s festival for the winner) and get a discount at the door!

Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m., $10, $6 with costume

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 10.25.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation