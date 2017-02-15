February 15, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Dope KNife, Clay Hodges, South Indies, Lingua Franca @The Wormhole 

South Indies
  • South Indies

Head to The Wormhole on Friday for a prime showcase of Savannah hip-hop. The show is a big welcome-home for Dope KNife, who’s been out on the road promoting his Strange Famous Records debut, NineteenEightyFour.

KNife is joined by Savannah’s own Clay Hodges of Aphelion Records, who most recently lit up the stage at Savannah Civic Center as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

South Indies is an experimental hip-hop and R&B collaboration featuring B.A.K. (Born A King), co-founder of UCE, and Quice Tha Beast, Co-Director of Spitfire Poetry Group. Combining engaging lyricism with sumptuous textures and innovative beats, the young duo’s garnered a following thanks to the Crafty EP, released this summer.

Lingua Franca heads up from Athens to join the bill. A member of Space Dungeon Collective, the “linguistics graduate student by day, lunatic lady rapper by night” fuses confessional writing with social commentary and literary wordplay for her unique spin on classic boom-bap.

Friday, February 17, 10:30 p.m., $5, 18+

