October 05, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Duotour II in the C-Port @Sulfur Studios 

click to enlarge duotour1-1.jpg

ENJOY a stacked bill of hip-hop at Sulfur Studios this weekend with Duotour II, featuring acclaimed artists Onry Ozzborn, Rob Sonic, Upgrade, Rafael Vigilantics, and Savannah’s own Dope Knife.

Onry Ozzborn has collaborated with the likes of Aesop Rock, Slug, and more. Born Michael Martinez and raised in New Mexico, Martinez moved to Seattle after college and founded the hip-hop collective Oldominion alongside Sleep, Dialog, Snafy, and NyQwil. Through the collective, which has been called the “West Coast Wu-Tang Clan,” Martinez met the artist JFK, with whom he would form the group Grayskul. Later on, Martinez formed the group Dark Time Sunshine with producer Zavala.

Martinez has enjoyed plenty of acclaim while performing solo as Onry Ozzborn—he was a featured artist at the 20th anniversary of Rhymesayers Entertainment alongside the likes of Atmosphere, Aesop Rock, Dilated Peoples, and more, and is currently signed to the label Fake Four Inc.

Bronx-based hip-hop artist Rob Sonic is a former member of the group Sonic Sum, whose 2000 album caught the eye of critics and was named “2nd Best Album of the Year that No One Heard” by Spin.

Upgrade HipHop’s last release, Chemical Imbalance: Another Dose (2015, Equal Vision Records) is a striking, honest saga of the emcee’s struggle with panic attacks and anxiety.

Rafael Vigilantics merges indie hip-hop with neo-soul and even folk and punk influences for a melodic and catchy sound.

Savannah’s lucky to be a stop on the entourage’s packed tour schedule, and the Sulfur show is all-ages.

Sunday, October 9, 8 p.m., $8, all-ages

