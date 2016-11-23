Dylan Swinson @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

CHARLESTON'S Dylan Swinson is heading to Savannah with a new tune.

The Lowcountry performer began his musical career through solo acoustic open mic performances. His first professional recording, an EP titled Freedom & Solitude, went beyond those humble roots, using all the perks of a recording studio to make a full-bodied, enriched sound.

A blend of acoustic rock and pop-punk, you can hear Swinson’s love of emotive pop like Jimmy Eat World in his vocal lilt and chord progressions. It’s a sound that’s earned his song “Downtown” a spot on Walterboro, South Carolina’s i93.7FM station. The single “Playing for Keeps” has found its way into the ears of numerous Charlestonians thanks to rotation on 105.5 The Bridge.

Currently, Swinson is on a quest to release a new song every three months. His latest, “Confessions of a Wannabe Dream Brother,” is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, and other streaming platforms as of November 17.

Saturday, November 26, 9 p.m., free, 21+