November 23, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Dylan Swinson @El-Rocko Lounge 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge dylan1-1.jpg

CHARLESTON'S Dylan Swinson is heading to Savannah with a new tune.

The Lowcountry performer began his musical career through solo acoustic open mic performances. His first professional recording, an EP titled Freedom & Solitude, went beyond those humble roots, using all the perks of a recording studio to make a full-bodied, enriched sound.

A blend of acoustic rock and pop-punk, you can hear Swinson’s love of emotive pop like Jimmy Eat World in his vocal lilt and chord progressions. It’s a sound that’s earned his song “Downtown” a spot on Walterboro, South Carolina’s i93.7FM station. The single “Playing for Keeps” has found its way into the ears of numerous Charlestonians thanks to rotation on 105.5 The Bridge.

Currently, Swinson is on a quest to release a new song every three months. His latest, “Confessions of a Wannabe Dream Brother,” is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, and other streaming platforms as of November 17.

Saturday, November 26, 9 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of Dylan Swinson, El-Rocko Lounge

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 11.22.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation