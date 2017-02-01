Economic benefits of bike trails are passing Savannah by 

ON JANUARY 13, I was standing under a tent at Blessings in a Book Bag’s annual Unity 5K On MLK & Music Festival in Forsyth Park. I’ve come to call this my, "natural habitat" since I spend a lot of time under…
Protected bike lanes are safe, as confirmed by multiple studies, including a report published in the American Journal of Public Health that shows a 90 percent reduction in injury risk. They also persuade people to ride.
Protected bike lanes are safe, as confirmed by multiple studies, including a report published in the American Journal of Public Health that shows a 90 percent reduction in injury risk. They also persuade people to ride.