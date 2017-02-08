Edgar Loudermilk Band @Randy's Pickin' Parlor 

click to enlarge

Edgar Loudermilk was only nine years old when he became the bass player in his family’s band. A devourer of bluegrass from the very start, the performer learned to play while jamming along to Bluegrass Album Band Volume 1, an iconic record. Loudermilk jammed with his family’s band until he was 20, flying the nest to join the band Carolina Crossfire.

In 2001, Loudermilk began performing with bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent; his success in that role led to an offer to play bass and sing tenor in the newly formed group Full Circle. Loudermilk would go on to back up Marty Raybon for almost five years and also play in IIIrd Time Out.

The accomplished bassist, performer, and singer-songwriter performs his solo material as Edgar Loudermilk Band alongside Jeff Autry (guitar), Glen Crain (dobro), and Zach Autry (mandolin). The band released an album, Georgia Maple, in 2016.

Saturday, February 11, 8 p.m., $23, all-ages