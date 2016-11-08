Editor's Note: The Day After 

THIS entire day – Nov. 9, 2016, the day after the election of Donald Trump – I’ve been hearing and reading some deeply visceral cries of emotional pain and anger from many people I care very much about. They are clearly profoundly…
While the mainstream media focuses on the horserace aspect -- and Wikileaks does the investigative journalism the mainstream media used to do -- most people long since resigned themselves to the sinking feeling that the Social Contract has been broken. There is no way to understand the 2016 election without understanding that.
An essentially bad-faith negotiator like Governor Deal is able to credibly sell himself as a change agent for public education precisely because the people inside the public education status quo always seem to oppose any change with the potential to improve our schools.