Fall Arts Preview: Special Film Screenings 

click to enlarge The Lucas will screen Midnight the same day as the big Lady Chablis Memorial Service, held at the Theatre earlier that afternoon

Friday, September 16

The Notebook — A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences. $7 6 p.m. Mars Theatre, 109 S. Laurel Street.

Saturday, September 17

Steel Magnolias — A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond. $7 6 p.m. Mars Theatre, 109 S. Laurel Street.

Sunday, September 18

Memorial Tribute to Gene Wilder — The PFS of SAV celebrates the life and career of this beloved star with a screening of one of his lesser known (but still wonderful) feature films. $8 8 p.m. sentientbean.com. The Sentient Bean, 13 East Park Ave.

Sunday, September 21

Psychotronic Film Society: MARIE, THE DOLL aka MARIE POUPEE (1976, France)

Barely known outside of France, and not even widely known there, this peculiar and mesmerizing erotic drama about a beautiful young French girl who is wooed by a wealthy and much older man will leave a lasting impression on viewers. The Sentient Bean

8pm / $7

Thursday, September 22

Seven Samurai — Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece tells the story of a veteran samurai, fallen on hard times, who answers a village’s request for protection from bandits. 7 p.m. Trustees Theater, 216 East Broughton St.

Wednesday, September 28

Psychotronic Film Society: 40th Anniversary Screening of the Infamous Blaxploitation Gem BROTHERHOOD OF DEATH (1976, USA) We celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this twisted and at times very funny black exploitation flick that was made on a shoestring budget and shown at Drive-Ins and in Grindhouse Theaters back in the day. Sentient Bean

8pm / $6

Thursday, September 29

An Affair to Remember — Girls Night Out at the Movies screens Cary Grant’s greatest love story. $10 7 p.m. Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horn.

Saturday, October 1

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory — The Lucas Theatre is presenting this film to honor the memory of the late beloved actor Gene Wilder. $9 8 p.m. Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St.

Wednesday, October 5

Psychotronic Film Society "Forgotten Horrors Month": Unauthorized EVIL DEAD II Homage BLOODY MUSCLE BUILDER TO HELL aka JIGOKU NO CHIMIDORO (Japan)

In honor of Halloween, each Wednesday night in the month of October, PFS will screen a rare thriller or horror film from around the world. First up is this crazy rare slice of DIY cinema clearly based on the second EVIL DEAD film, and duplicates much of its plot. Sentient Bean 8pm / $7

Friday, October 7

The Magnificent Seven — A bandit terrorizes a small Mexican farming village each year. Several of the village elders send three of the farmers into the United States to search for gunmen to defend them.

7 p.m. Trustees Theater, 216 E Broughton St.

Saturday, October 8

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil — Lucas Theatre is presenting this film to honor the memory of the Grand Empress of Savannah, Lady Chablis. A memorial service from 4-6pm at the theatre the same day, followed by reception at Club One downtown. 8 p.m. Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St.

Punk Rock Movie Night — Join the Sentient Bean for a monthly series of movies directly inspired by punk music, fashion or general attitude. The movie will start promptly at 8PM. Admission is free for customers. second Saturday of every month, 8 p.m. Sentient Bean, 13 East Park Ave.

Wednesday, october 12

PFS "Forgotten Horrors Month" – THE MONOLITH MONSTERS (1957, USA)

One of the coolest old B&W sci-fi/horror flicks ever made, this is a fast-paced tale of gigantic, building sized, moving pieces of crystal from outer space which threaten to destroy the USA. The Sentient Bean 8pm / $7

Wednesday, october 19

PFS "Forgotten Horrors Month" – THE PSYCHOPATH aka AN EYE FOR AN EYE (1973, USA) Dark, disturbing and freaky, this rare piece of low-budget Grindhouse sleaze has never been released anywhere in the world on DVD. Sentient Bean 8pm / $7

Wednesday, october 12

PFS: "Forgotten Horrors Month" – THE BLOOD ON SATAN’S CLAW (1971, U.K.) This little-known British chiller Horror thriller is set in 17th century England, and concerns the children of a village who are slowly converting into a coven of devil worshipers. The Sentient Bean 8pm / $7

Wednesday, november 23

PFS: Annual "Turkey for Turkey Day" Celebration – What Hilariously Inept Piece of Filmmaking Will We Show?

We won’t divulge what’s on tap for this year’s celebration, but if you enjoy laughing at bad movies, you’ll be in stitches. Sentient Bean

8pm / $7