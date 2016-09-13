Fall Arts Preview: Theatre, Dance, and Comedy 

click to enlarge

Theatre: The Savannah Sipping Society — Four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. September 16-18, 23-25, $25 general admission 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. musesavannah.org/. Muse Arts Warehouse, 703 Louisville Rd.

Theatre: Johnny Mercer and Me! Written by Savannah native Miriam K. Center, the show reflects on Mercer’s music through the eyes of his longtime friend and confidante, Maxine. This musical features the works of Mercer and includes hits such as "Something’s Gotta Give," "Jeepers Creepers," and "The Days of Wine and Roses." A portion of the proceeds benefit the Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc. Tuesday, September 22, $30 8 p.m. 912-239-9388. seniorcitizensinc.org. lucastheatre.com. Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St.

How I Became A Pirate — Set sail aboard the Jolly Roger when Savannah Children’s Theatre presents How I Became A Pirate! When Captain Braid Beard and his scurvy crew invite young Jeremy Jacob on board, he finds himself on the voyage of a lifetime. Based on the book by Melinda Long with illustrations by David Shannon, How I Became A Pirate this family musical is sure to leave you and your young mateys singing and dancing in the aisles. Runs two weekends! September 23-October 2 Fridays @ 7pm, Saturday/Sundays @ 3pm. Adults $15, Seniors/Military/Kids $12. Best enjoyed by racketeers and plunderers ages 2-12! 12-15 7-8:30 p.m. 912-238-9015. savannahchildrenstheatre.org. Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 East Victory Dr.

Odd Lot Improv: On The Spot Mysteries Dinner Theatre — Odd Lot is teaming up with the brilliant Chefs of Savannah Coffee Roasters to bring you a whole new dining experience. The always surprising talent of Odd Lot will perform a fully interactive Friday night Murder Mystery while you dine on a delicious three course meal. Seating is at 6:30pm Friday nights. Reservations are strongly recommended. Four actors and three courses all for $40. It’s certain to be a night to remember. Great for groups, parties, or anyone who loves a good show. Every Friday night, $40, 6:30 p.m. Savannah Coffee Roasters, 215 West Liberty Street.

Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Club — National headline comedian Collin Moulton’s stand-up comedy show featuring his own brand of hilarious and family-friendly comedy is now a monthly event at the Post. Tickets $15, Theater members, $13.50, children under 12, $5. 7 p.m. 912-472-4790. Sat. Sept. 24. The Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave.

Theatre: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare — The Armstrong Masquers theatre troupe performs this funny Sparknotes-esque take on Shakespeare’s legacy that irreverently presents and seamlessly transitions through all 37 of his comedies, histories and tragedies. Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. , Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. Armstrong State University, 11935 Abercorn St.

Comedy Legends: The Second City "Hits Home in Beaufort" — Improv comedy theater Second City is coming to USCB Center for the Arts with "The Second City Hits Home," a new show featuring hilarious sketches, songs and improvisation about Beaufort as well as material from the famed Second City archives. Doing what they do best, The Second City finds laughs in everything from Beaufort’s history, events and hot button issues to headlines from local newspaper and mixes these with a generous portion of classic Chicago-style sketch and improv created by some of Second City’s most lauded alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more. Friday, September 30, Adults $35, Seniors/Military $30, Students $15 7:15 p.m. 843-521-4145. USCB Center for the Arts, 801 Carteret St.

Theatre: Pride and Prejudice — All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s beloved novel vividly comes to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging new adaptation by Jan Jory about life, love and marriage in British society. October 4-23, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane.

Amy Schumer — The stand-up comedian and creator of Inside Amy Schumer hits Savannah. savannahcivic.com. Thursday, October 13, Martin Luther King Jr. Arena, 301 West Oglethorpe Ave.

Theatre: The Scarlet Letter — Convicted of adultery, Hester Prynne is sentenced to wear the scarlet letter "A" for the remainder of her life. But someone in puritanical Boston is as guilty as she, and Hester’s husband, Roger Chillingworth, arrives on the scene determined to discover the secret identity of Hester’s lover and father of her baby. October 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, $15 or Pay-What-You-Can, 8-9 p.m. 912-421-9484. savannahstagecompany.com. sulfurstudios.org., Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Odd Lot Improv — An improv comedy show in the style of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Every Monday, $5 8 p.m., musesavannah.org/. Muse Arts Warehouse, 703 Louisville Rd.

Theatre: Clueless: The Case of the Missing Art! — Tybee Arts’ production of Clueless is an interactive mystery-comedy cocktail party, set on Tybee Island. Watch closely and ask plenty of questions. The thief is hiding somewhere in the room. You decide who is really the prime suspect, and if you guess the correct answer(s), you will be paid for your services with the recovered art. October 21, $25. 6 p.m., tybeearts.org. Tybee Arts Center, 7 Cedarwood Dr.

Theatre: The Job Experience — The play is a modern day version of the biblical story of Job found in the old testament. The story highlights the life of a successful business man who had it all and in an hour lost everything. But in the end God restores him and all that he has lost. Sunday, October 33, $30, 7 p.m., thejobplay.com., savannahcivic.com. Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 West Oglethorpe Ave.

Dance Theatre of Harlem — A leading dance company of unparalleled global acclaim, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered "one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings" by the New York Times. Tuesday, November 1, $41, 8 p.m., Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane.

Theatre: Henry V — Savannah Shakes presents its production of Henry V, directed by Sheila Lynne. musesavannah.org/. November 11-20, Muse Arts Warehouse, 703 Louisville Rd.

Elf the Musical Jr. — Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit.The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Friday, November 18, Adults $15 - $25, Children/Students $10 - $15, 7 p.m., 843-521-4145. defurman@uscb.edu., uscbcenterforthearts.com/. USCB Center for the Arts, 801 Carteret St.

Dance: Nutcracker — Columbia City Ballet performs this Christmas classic. 5:30 p.m. savannahcivic.com. Saturday, November 26, Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 West Oglethorpe Ave.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker — The original, direct from Russia, Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker. Enchant the whole family with larger than life magical props, a 60 foot growing Christmas tree and spectacular Russian-made costumes and sets. Thursday, December 29, $28-$68, 3 & 7 p.m., nutcracker.com., lucastheatre.com., Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St.