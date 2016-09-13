Fall Arts Preview: Visual Arts Calendar 

click to enlarge From the Telfair's upcoming 'Shake Your Cloth' exhibit

Aboriginal Art — Local gallery owner Kevin Reid shares authentic works of art by the Aboriginal People of Australia. Abstracted paintings by native artists such as Raelene Williams tell of a rich history and culture. Sep. 28-Oct. 31. galleryespresso.com/. Gallery Espresso, 234 Bull St.

Arimatsu to Africa Indigo and Beyond — Oct. 7-28. Cultural Arts Gallery, 9 W. Henry St.

Art Rise Savannah Members Only Exhibition — Art Rise Savannah is taking advantage of the beautiful exhibition space at Non-Fiction Gallery and opening a window for its members to exhibit their work. Sep. 23-30. Non-Fiction Gallery, 1522 Bull St.

ART21 Screening — Non-Fiction Gallery is a local Screening Society member for PBS’ documentary program "ART21." Free and open to the public Sat., Sep. 24, 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Sep. 25, 6:30 p.m. Non-Fiction Gallery, 1522 Bull St.

Arty Party — Guests can kick off the Telfair Art Fair weekend with Arty Party, a preview bash in Telfair Square. Fri., Nov. 11, 6 p.m. Telfair Square.

Cara Griffin — Nov. 1-30. Starland Cafe, 11 East 41st St.

Chuzhan Du — Nov. 11-15. Non-Fiction Gallery, 1522 Bull St.

Complex Uncertainties: Artists in Postwar America — An evolving exhibition grounded by works in Telfair’s modern and contemporary collection. This presentation brings forth undercurrents that permeate artmaking from the global eruption of World War II until today. Opens Sept. 30. Jepson Center for the Arts, 207 West York St.

Crosscurrents: Land, Labor and the Port — Art Rise Savannah has partnered with the Textile Society of America to produce a series of eight simultaneous exhibitions organized by nationally recognized curators as part of the TSA’s biennial symposium. Thu., Oct. 20, 6-9:30 p.m. Art Rise Savannah, 2427 Desoto Ave.

En Plein Air: Photography in the Provence Region — Interpreted through photography, En Plein Air is the culmination of 11 students’ work from the Provence region of France. Nov. 3-5. sulfurstudios.org. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

An Evening with Meyer Slater Art — Experience the low country through artist Elizabeth Slater’s point of view. $20 Thu., Sep. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Smith Brothers Butcher Shop, 535 East Liberty Street.

Fiber Guild of Savannah — The Fiber Guild of Savannah presents their work. Dec. 1-31. savannahjea.org. Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.

Grand Divertissement à Versailles: Vintage Photographs by Bill Cunningham — This exhibition features exclusive images from the 1973 fashion show known as the Battle of Versailles. Sep. 15-Feb. 5. scadmoa.org/. SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd.

Holiday Employee Group Show — Not only do they serve you coffee with a smile, but the employees behind the veil have major talent to showcase. Nov. 30-Jan. 2. Gallery Espresso, 234 Bull St.

Holiday Open House — Fri., Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. Kobo Gallery, 33 Barnard Street ,.

I Have Marks to Make — One of Telfair’s longest running community programs, 22 years strong, I Have Marks to Make showcases the therapeutic power of artmaking. Dec. 10-Jan. 1. Jepson Center for the Arts, 207 West York St.

Jennifer Levonian: Shake Out Your Cloth — Jennifer Levonian’s work transforms the fabric of the everyday into the fantastical—or at the very least, hilarious. Sep. 30-Nov. 20. Jepson Center, 207 West York St.

Jennifer Moss and Karen Abato — Oct. 1-31. The Sentient Bean, 13 E Park Ave.

Lauren Schwind and Courtney Fredette — Oct. 1-31. Starland Cafe, 11 East 41st St.

Lisa Rosenmeier — Nov. 1-30. The Sentient Bean, 13 East Park Ave.

MFA Fiber Group Exhibition — Featuring grad students from SCAD Fibers program. Oct. 20-23. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Mixed Greens, Farmer’s Almanac — Dec. 1-31. The Sentient Bean, 13 East Park Ave.

Modern Celebrity — Portraits examining society’s obsession with fame and infamy. Dec. 8-18. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Now — New works by longtime Savannah artist, Julia Christian. Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Location Gallery, 417 Whitaker St.

Objectified — Objectified considers the traditional genre of still life as represented in the works of Telfair Museums’ permanent collection. Nov. 19-June 11. Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences, 121 Barnard St.

Oksana Gruszka Harmouche — Harmouche paints in watercolors and oils. Nov. 1-30. Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.

Outta This World — Artists were to prompted to explore the past, present, and possible futures of space exploration, from stargazing on terra firma to light speed travel. Sep. 14-25. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Paint Out Savannah Plein Air Competition — Sat., Oct. 15, 7 a.m.-noon. Chippewa Square, Bull and McDonough Streets.

Phytophilous: An Exploration of Land Plants Through Line and Value — This exhibit by Nea Hanna will comprise of a collection of illustrations, paintings and drawings in black and white to highlight the beauty in the organic forms that plants possess. Oct. 31-Nov. 30. Gallery Espresso, 234 Bull St.

Pin*acle — Featuring one of a kind, limited edition, and vintage pins, buttons and badges. Plus a make-your-own-button station. Currently seeking entries for this exhibition; no fee to participate. Oct. 13-15. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Pop-up Exhibition — Featuring SCAD Fiber Alumni Liz Robb and Michael-Birch Pierce. Oct. 20-23. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

She Said, She Said — Tiffany O’Brien and Lisa Ocampo, two half-sisters, both artists and wordsmiths, exchange memorably clever titles. Then they both paint the same titles, without seeing what the other created until the opening. Profits benefit Lindsey’s Place Camp. Nov. 11-26. Location Gallery, 417 Whitaker St.

Shop Small Starland Market — Featuring two floors of art and fine craft. Sat., Nov. 26, 12-6 p.m. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Telfair Art Fair — Art Fair is an outdoor event in the heart of historic Savannah featuring 85 national and local artists set up around Telfair Square. The Fair showcases a wide variety of original art for sale in a broad range of prices and media. Sat., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 13, 12-4 p.m. Telfair Square.

Trees: Reach, Small Works by Various Artists — The small works in this show by local artists will show a wide breadth of style, applications and narrative. Dec. 1-23. Location Gallery, 417 Whitaker St.

The Tsars’ Cabinet: Two Hundred Years of Russian Decorative Arts Under the Romanovs — Drawn from one of the finest private collections of Imperial Russian porcelain and decorative arts in the United States. Sep. 30-Jan. 6. Jepson Center, 207 West York St.

a look inside The Tsars’ Cabinet: — Make your own paper Russian nesting dolls, fancy plastic picnic ware, and Faberge eggs. You can also hear a live performance of Russian music. Sat. Oct. 8, Jepson Center, 207 West York St.

Watershed: Contemporary Landscape Photography — Watershed examines landscape photographs produced after 1970, . Oct. 14-Jan. 29. Jepson Center for the Arts, 207 West York St.

White Elephant — Eclectic mix of art from local artists. Nothing over $100. Dec. 1-4. Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street.

Black and White: Printwork by Tori Point, Strawberry Moth and Paper Jam Press — Toni Point is a Mississippi based artist who combines her love of a modern and minimalist aesthetic with interesting patterns and tribal influences. Strawberry Moth is the brainchild of Jessica Duthu, an illustrator in Savannah. Through Oct. 30. Foxy Loxy Cafe, 1919 Bull St.

Cross-Pollination — Artwork across all media by SCAD faculty and alumni. Through Nov. 5. Gutstein Gallery, 201 E Broughton St,.

Ray McLendon’s Original Art — TDrom the collection of original oil paintings by Ray McLendon from his Gallery in Vero Beach, Florida. His collection consists of beautiful and intriguing original Florida Highwaymen Landscape Oil Paintings. Through Nov. 5. Beach Institute, 502 E. Harris St.

Stick Men: Savannah Folk Art Canes and Wood Sculptures — Since the early 20th century, woodcarvings and carved walking sticks were noted in writings and photographs about Savannah. Through Nov. 27. Jepson Center, 207 W York St.

Thread Three Ways — The Cultural Arts Gallery is pleased to present a collaborative exhibition of works featuring textiles and threads by Mary Cromartie Bass, Jody Beth Wigton and Julie Havens Rittmeyer. Through Sep. 30. City of Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs, 9 West Henry St.

Through Law’s Eyes: Select Works from the W.W. Law Art Collection — The collection represents the life work of W. W. Law and includes photographs, papers, books, art, music, and artifacts. Curation of the collection is a multi-year project under the Research Library & Municipal Archives department. Several portions of the collection are now open and available to the public for research, including photographs, music, awards and some personal papers. Through Jan. 1, 2017. Beach Institute, 502 E. Harris St.

