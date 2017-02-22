Faux Ferocious, Soft Option, Goth Brooks @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

FAUX FEROCIOUS returns! Nashville’s rowdy and reckless punk 'n’ rollers are heading back our way with their blend of garage and psych kicked up by fuzzy distortion walls and vocals.

Their debut album, Cloning the Rubicon, was released in 2016 to a slurry of praise and new fandom. Savannah last saw ‘em at The Jinx during Savannah Stopover; fans of Wavves, Ty Segall and Natural Child will be all about it.

The band’s on tour with The Soft Option, a Calgary, Alberta-based rock ‘n’ roll band.

Samford Justice of Breakers and Kewl will open the show with a set of country tunes performed under the moniker Goth Brooks.

Saturday, February 25, 10 p.m., free, 21+