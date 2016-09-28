September 28, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Garden Giant, Jeff Zagers, Jordan Esker and the Hundred Percent @El-Rocko Lounge 

SAVANNAH rock trio Garden Giant releases its debut full-length, Mutual, this weekend. A fusion of prog-rock transitions, dance beats, and jam-esque riffage, Mutual will be available on CD and cassette at the merch table.

It’s an El-Rocko return for Florida-based Jordan Esker and the Hundred Percent. The band just released the soulful, jangly single “Taking an Office Day,” their first recording in two years.

Jeff Zagers brings a quieter side to the show with his lovely, meditative experimental-pop.

Friday, September 30, 9:30 p.m., $3, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

