Gift Guide for the craft beer drinker in your life 

BUYING holiday beer for your craft beer loving friend or family member can be tough. Sure you can go grab a mixed six-pack and call it a day, but many beer drinkers like to check off every beer they can get their hands on and may have already tasted everything on local shelves.

How can you know if they have had a particular beer? If your beer aficionado is anything like the guys around Brew/Drink/Run then buying beer is really hard unless you can get your hands on one of the craft beer whales. This Holiday gift list focuses on gifts for those of us who want to do something more than run to the local bottle shop.

Stocking Stuffers: Go Local

Every beer drinker has their favorite brewery and I’ll wager yours even has a favorite local brewery. Let them wear their love for local beer buy picking up a gift from one. T-shirts and pint glasses are always appreciated and let craft beer lovers show their pride in local beer. All four of Savannah’s breweries, Southbound, Service, Moon River and Coastal Empire have several options for any desired style. Whatever the brewery preference, remember supporting local is good for your economy and your brewery.

Still want to buy beer and not gear? Then pick up a gift card from White Whale, Largo or one of the Habersham Beverage branches. Beer is never a bad option.

For the Wannabe Home brewer:

Many beer lovers would love to take the plunge into brewing their own beer. Usually the only thing holding them back is the initial investment in equipment. There are many affordable kits available with varying amounts of equipment. Stay local and purchase your kit from the Savannah Homebrew Shoppe or Brew Abbey.

For the Collector:

Beer Cap Maps: Does your craft beer drinker collect more than just the beers themselves? If your beer drinker has a ton of caps squirreled away Beer Cap Maps is the gift for them. Beer Cap Map displays provide the stylish way to show off that cap collection. Beer Cap Maps are laser cut from 5mm thick plywood, each with a unique grain pattern that makes every map one of a kind. The designs come in all forms, from a US map to show off that full collection to individual states that can be used to showcase your favorite local brewery. This year Beer Cap Maps is offering up smaller ornament sized version of the maps so you can decorate your tree with beer. Pick your beer drinkers favorite state and let them show their pride and their love of craft beer.

The Big Gift:

Klean Kanteen 64 oz. Growler: Glass growlers are great but an insulated growler has it’s benefits. The Klean Kanteen Growler carry all those benefits and is stylish too. The Klean Kanteen is vacuum insulated to keep growler fills fresher and carbonated longer than the standard glass bottle growlers. The insulation really does keep the beer colder longer and the swing top lid has a heavy duty threadless seal to hold in carbonation. These stainless steel growlers come in 32, 40 and 64 oz. sizes to fit any draft lovers needs. These can, of course be used for liquids other than beer, but why would you want to?

For the beer drinker who has everything:

Invest in Equity for Punks USA: Equity for Punks is the shareholder arm of BrewDog USA. There are investments ranging from $500.00 to $50,000 but the most intriguing is the $20,000 investment. This level includes a bottle of the End of History. The End of History derives it’s names from the Francis Fukuyama book in which he states that our democracy is the end of our political evolution, the end of history. This beer is the liquid version of that idea, it is the highest ABV beer ever brewed and the end of BrewDog’s attempts to push that envelope any further. It’s a whopping 55% ABV and served in a custom bottle wrapped in a taxidermied, road kill, stoat (squirrel for you and me). They will also name one of their fermentation tanks after you.