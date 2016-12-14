December 14, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Holiday Pops @Johnny Mercer Theatre 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge pops1-1.jpg

The Coastal Empire holiday tradition is back: it’s time for Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus’s annual Holiday Pops concert!

Featuring musical favorites that span the ages, attendees can look forward to traditional carols, sing-a-longs, classics, and more.

Conductor Peter Shannon encourages families to make memories at the annual event, spend the day exploring downtown Savannah’s local shops and restaurants, and head to the Civic Center to join the Philharmonic in song.

The Orchestra has invited some very special guests: at the family matinee, the Savannah Children’s Choir will raise their voices, while American Traditions Vocal Competition 2016 Gold Medalist Michael Maliakel will perform at the 7:30 concert.

Saturday December 17, 3 p.m. matinee, $10, 7:30 p.m., $16-75, all-ages

Tags: , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 12.13.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation