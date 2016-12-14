Holiday Pops @Johnny Mercer Theatre 

click to enlarge

The Coastal Empire holiday tradition is back: it’s time for Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus’s annual Holiday Pops concert!

Featuring musical favorites that span the ages, attendees can look forward to traditional carols, sing-a-longs, classics, and more.

Conductor Peter Shannon encourages families to make memories at the annual event, spend the day exploring downtown Savannah’s local shops and restaurants, and head to the Civic Center to join the Philharmonic in song.

The Orchestra has invited some very special guests: at the family matinee, the Savannah Children’s Choir will raise their voices, while American Traditions Vocal Competition 2016 Gold Medalist Michael Maliakel will perform at the 7:30 concert.

Saturday December 17, 3 p.m. matinee, $10, 7:30 p.m., $16-75, all-ages