January 18, 2017

Hotplate, Dead Hand, The Death Hour @The Jinx 

By

COASTAL Rock Productions curates an all-Georgia bill at The Jinx this weekend.

Locals Hot Plate and The Death Hour join Warner Robins, Georgia’s Dead Hand. The latter recently released a split 7” with Miami sludge favorites Shroud Eater through the iconic Southern Druid Records (AXIS, WVRM, Black Tusk’s first record). The small town Georgia doom band dips into post-rock, sludge, and stoner metal on their track, “Guaiacol.” The band’s been working on a followup EP to their 2015 full-length Storm of Demiurge, recording at LedBelly Sound Studio in Dawsonville.

Hot Plate and The Death Hour both cut new albums at The Garage Savannah in the tail end of 2016; Hot Plate’s EP, one 24-minute continuous piece of music, has gotta be in the running as one of 2017’s most ambitious projects. The Death Hour, featuring former members of Rotten Blush, has a sound shaped around hard rock with psychedelic flourishes and a bit of ‘90s grunge.

Saturday, January 21, 9:30 p.m., $6, 21+

Anna Chandler

 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

