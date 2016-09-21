September 21, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Inter Arma, Call of The Void, Dropout @The Jinx 

inter1-1.jpg

THIS WEEKEND, Relapse Records juggernauts Inter Arma swing through town with Boulder, Colorado’s Call of The Void and Atlanta’s Dropout.

Richmond-based Inter Arma’s latest release, Paradise Gallows, showcases a sound the band has refined over their heavy discography. Pummeling drums charge as guitar leads weave between each other and vocalist Mike Paparo’s wicked, bristly growl pierces.

Inter Arma doesn’t often play by the rules—their 2014 EP The Cavern was a single 45-minute song—and their unique blend of doom, psych, black metal, and classic ‘70s metal riffs will stick with you days after the show.

Relapse label mates Call of The Void bring the intensity with a stew of metallic hardcore and grind.

Jinx favorites Dropout return to join the bill.

Saturday, September 24, 10 p.m., doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m., $10, 21+

