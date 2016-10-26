Jinx-O-Ween 2016 @The Jinx 

click to enlarge

THE Jinx’s Halloween weekend is the stuff of legends. With themed décor (this year, it’s Pee-Wee’s Playhouse) and terrifying thrills from Friday to Monday, there will be plenty of opportunities to dress up and get down at The Jinx.

Jinx-O-Ween kicks off on Friday with the first installment of the venue’s annual cover band night. split into two nights—Friday and Monday—so a variety of local musicians can pay tribute to their favorite bands. Friday night features True Believers, a Bouncing Souls cover band (members of Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains with The Jinx’s Gil Cruz on vocals); Frances Bean, a Nirvana cover band (members of The Death Hour); Just The Tap, a Spinal Tap tribute (members of Broken Glow); The Human Flies, a Cramps tribute (members of Pussy Launcher/The Wave Slaves, Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains, The Hypnotics); and Billy Joe Armstrong State University, a Green Day tribute (members of The Accomplices, EZ LVR, COEDS). Monday night’s festivities include Brass Monkey Junkies, a Beastie Boys tribute with members of Sins of Godless Men, Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains, Cray Bags, and Basik Lee; Revenge Therapy, a Jawbreaker tribute featuring members of The Wave Slaves/Pussy Launcher, Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains, and A.M. Rodriguez; and The Lonely Boys, a Black Keys tribute featuring Britt Scott, members of COEDS and Velvet Caravan, and Mandy Madson.

On Saturday, it’s the annual blood wrestling tournament with musical performances from favorites Creepoid and Darsombra.

Cover Band Night #1, Friday, October 28, 10 p.m., $10

Blood Wrestling etc, Sat., Oct. 29, show 10 p.m., $10

Cover Band Night #2, Monday, October 31, 10 p.m., $7