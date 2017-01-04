January 04, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Joe Marcinek Band feat. Tony Hall, Leisure Chief @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge barrel1-1.jpg

JOE MARCINEK is a versatile player who acts as keyboardist in the band Terrapin Flyer and guitarist Fresh Hops—but when he gets his "solo" gig together, it’s a whole new kind of party.

Joe Marcinek Band keeps it fresh and surprising by featuring a different lineup for each show. This particular gig features a wildly impressive crew with Tony Hall of acclaimed New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk on bass, Shaun Martin of Snarky Puppy on keys, and Alvin Ford, Jr. of Pretty Lights on drums.

The band is currently touring in support of a new album, Slink, and the tour’s featured an stellar range of guests, including Joey Porter (The Motet), Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), Savannah fave Ike Stubblefield, Holly Bowling, Janis Wallin, Pete Koopmans, and many more.

Marcinek and his Band have performed for Bill Clinton’s Clinton Global Initiative at The Field Museum in Chicago, has featured members of String Cheese Incident, P-Funk, Talking Heads, The Disco Biscuits, Lotus, Phil Lesh & Friends, and created a name through edge-of-your-seat improvisation and jazzy original compositions.

Friday, January 6, 9:45 p.m., free, 21+

