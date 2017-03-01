March 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Jonathan Brown, Wasted Wine @El-Rocko Lounge 

SCHOLAR and artist Jonathan Brown hits Savannah on Thursday to share his energetic hip-hop with a new audience.

Brown started out as a spoken word artist, transitioning to hip-hop and sharing the stage with the likes of Saul Williams, Milo, Sage Francis, Sole, and more. He honed his writing at The College of Charleston, earning a BA in Communication, followed by an MA in Writing and Consciousness from New College of California and an MFA from the Univeristy of New Orleans. His poetry has appeared in The Worchester Review, Wordplaysound, The Nashville Review, and Indiefeed: Performance Poetry. The 2010 and 2012 Tennessee Williams Literary Festival Poetry Slam champion is also a nine-time finalist in the LEAF Poetry Slam and the 2006 Bay Area Slam Champion. After eight years as an English teacher, he quit his job to tour the country sharing his lyrical talent.

Brown shares the stage with avant-garde cabaret/baroque folk rockers Wasted Wine, who lit up the El-Rocko stage last month.

Friday, March 3, 9 p.m., free, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

