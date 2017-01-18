January 18, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Koffin Kats, The Attack @The Jinx 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge music-bandpage_koffinkats-19.jpg

FOR more than 12 years, Vic Victor, Tommy Koffin, and Damian Detroit have channeled the rockabilly influences of Stray Cats with punk heroes like The Damned to create their own unique spin on Detroit psychobilly. With over 2,000 live shows under their belts, the trio knows how to thrill an audience.

The Attack is a Jinx fave, known to dish out hard-driving, singalong punk rock fresh outta Florida.

Thursday, January 19, 10 p.m., $10, 21+

Tags: , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 01.17.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation