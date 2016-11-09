Larry Stephenson Band @Randy’s Pickin’ Parlor (Bloomingdale) 

click to enlarge

27 years ago, Larry Stephenson formed a band that would become one of modern bluegrass’s most heralded acts. With years of experience performing with Cliff Waldron, Bill Harrell and His Virginians, and the Bluegrass Cardinals, Stephenson captured artists with his sepia-toned tenor vocals.

Stephenson’s father had him learning mandolin at five years old, and the traditional sound runs through his blood. The band has performed on the Grand Ole Opry and fetched numerous awards, including the 2015 SPBGMA Album of the Year Award for their gospel project, Pull Your Savior In. Stephenson boasts numerous trophies on his own, including a Virginia country Music Hall of Fame induction and five SPBGMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards.

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m., $28, all-ages