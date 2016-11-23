November 23, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Lip Sync Battle @Molly McPherson’s Pooler 

By

THINK you’ve got what it takes to impress LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen on Spike’s hit show? Time to bring your Lip Sync Battle skills to the Molly’s stage! On the eve of Thanksgiving, locals will imitate and intimidate for a bunch of great prizes. After all, what’s a better holiday feast warmup than over-the-top singing and showmanship?

Candied Panda will DJ, and a special surprise guest will MC. Savannah’s own Imprincenator, the Prince impersonator, will make an appearance and “sing” a few for his adoring fans. With drink specials all night long and no cover charge, you have every reason to prove your stardom.

Wednesday, November 23, signups at 8 p.m., show time at 9 p.m., free

Tags: ,

