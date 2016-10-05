The Savannah Quill Book Convention hosts independent authors, artists and more 

THE PEN may be mightier than the sword when it comes to enlightening the masses, but it’s all for naught unless the masses can read what’s coming out of the pen.

More than 65 percent of Georgia’s third graders aren’t reading at grade level, and low literacy in adults directly contributes to poverty, crime and health issues. Yet sometimes all it takes to change the course is access to one good book.

That’s the impetus behind the Savannah Quill, a recently formed organization that brings writers and readers together to promote local literacy. The group also celebrates the work of independent authors, and there will be plenty to read when the Savannah Quill hosts its first book convention on Saturday, Oct. 8.

click to enlarge

“Literacy is so important because it opens the door to education,” says founder Adam Messer. “It’s hard to learn without that skill.”

The freelance photographer and writer has worked with adult learners through the University of Phoenix and South University and has seen how a cool graphic novel or a certain biography can open a person’s mind.

He also has friends who have published books of their own and conceived Savannah Quill as a way to bring those with a common love of reading to commune in one place.

“It’s been this little dream of mine for a while, and now it has a life of its own,” marvels Messer.

More than 30 authors from around Southeast are the crux of the event. Many will participate in live readings and various genre panels, from sci-fi to romance to comics.

“None of them are James Patterson or anything, but they’re all eager to connect with readers,” he says with a chuckle, referring the literary star power of the Savannah Book Festival.

“We felt like there was a need for a space where independently published authors could meet their readers and each other one-on-one.”

Local author Josh Vasquez, the winner of Connect Savannah’s 2016 Best New Local Book for his zombie thriller A New Death, agrees that the Savannah Quill is providing a necessary niche.

“A convention like this is pretty important because when you’re an independent author, it’s all on you to do any kind of promotion,” says Vasquez, who has also completed several other installments in the Savannah’s Only Zombie Novel series.

Vasquez does most of his promoting online through his blog and e-book outlets like Smashwords and confesses that he’s more of a “stay home and write in my sweatpants” type of writer.

This is his first book convention, and he’s anticipating the opportunity to meet readers as well as other writers who share a passion for the mission.

“It’s more than just selling books. It’s the idea of promoting literacy as a whole,” says the diehard sci-fi fan, who gives away a free short story online on his website. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Encouraging a love of books starts early, and Savannah Quill organizers have designed the day to entice young minds. Storyteller extraordinaire J’Miah Nabawi uses drums and songs to infuse traditional African and Caribbean fables with spirit and humor, and the Coastal Empire Squad of the 501st Legion has employed a very special guest to capture everyone’s attention. (Spoiler alert: His first name is “Darth.”)

Fairy tales come to life with the Prince and Princess Sweet Tea Party, where the juice box set can have their favorite book read to them by one of the charming costumed characters from Princess Productions from noon to 2pm.

Vendors also include artists and crafters with book-related items, including something called “Book Bones,” an ingenious gadget that holds down pages and keeps hands free.

Admission to the Savannah Quill Book Convention is free for kids under 12, and a portion of the proceeds from the $10 general ticket will go to Live Oak Public Libraries.

“Not everyone has the resources to buy books,” reminds Messer. “We have to keep the libraries strong so they can continue to provide quality programs.”

While other book fairs may draw bigger names, the Savannah Quill’s aim is to make more readers. The plan is to hold the convention annually, keeping the focus on literacy-based programming as it showcases independent publishing.

“I think we can really make a difference by getting authors out there to promote literacy,” says Messer. “We want everyone to love to read.”

cs