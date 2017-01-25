January 25, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

LITZ, Fletcher’s Grove @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge music-bandpage_litz-20.jpg

LITZ melds funk, jam, go-go, soul, and electronica to create their own prog sound. Using keyboards, saxophone, flute, bass, drums, guitar, percussion, effects, and vocals, the Gaithersburg, Maryland band is fueled by the chemistry of the brothers Litz—Austin, Logan, and Mike—at its center. The sibs are joined by Justin Robb, Nick Thrasher, and Will S to deliver face-melting riffs and deep grooves that will have audience members shaking their hips all night long.

Fletcher’s Grove’s sound is a fusion of Appalachian mountain music and proggy jam; the band’s a festival favorite, having appeared on lineups with Yonder Mountain String Band, Primus, Rusted Root, Umphree’s McGee, and more.

Friday, January 27, 10 p.m., free, 21+

