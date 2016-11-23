Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road @Randy’s Pickin’ Parlor 

HEAR the sounds of "The Lady of Tradition" at Randy’s Pickin’ Parlor this weekend.

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have been together for 15 years, earning generous praise for their beautifully uplifting harmonies, charismatic showmanship, and a passion for traditional music.

The band’s treaded their Carolina Road often, heading out on tour to play over 100 shows each and every year. You’ll often find them at festivals, including favorite fest Christmas in the Smokies, or even at the Canadian Bluegrass Awards or on a bluegrass cruise.

Lead vocalist and mandolinist Jordan has fetched many an award, including two International Bluegrass Music Association Recorded Events of the Year awards in 2009 and 2011. The band features such award-winning musicians as Ben Greene on banjo and bass vocals, Josh Goforth on fiddle and baritone vocals, Tommy Long on guitar and lead vocals, and Jason Moore on bass.

The band’s 2015 release, Country Grass, was inspired by the bluegrass newbies the band met at festivals, The record acts as a kind of traditional country primer—Jordan and Carolina Road selected some of their favorite songs, laid the instrumental foundation, and invited the tracks’ original vocalists to sing lead. The collection features the likes of Lee Greenwood, The Kentucky Headhunters, Crystal Gayle, and many more.

Friday, November 25, 7:30 p.m., $23, all-ages