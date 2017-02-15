Louie Louie, Taze Daze @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

Get ready to shimmy and shake into Saturday at El-Rocko! Philadelphia garage-pop quartet Louie Louie is coming to town with infectious Motown-style melodies, a little humor, honey-drip harmonies, vintage grit, and twinkling reverb. They’re touring in support of their just-released LP Friend of a Stranger, available on Born Losers Records.

Louie Louis is joined by Taze Daze, the solo endeavor of Hunter Jayne (Triathalon, Wet Socks). What began as a one-man project has grown into a band featuring Peter Mavrogeorgis, Veronica Garcia-Melendez, and Jeff Zagers. Saturday’s show is the full band’s debut.

Saturday, February 18, 10 p.m., free, 21+