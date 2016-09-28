September 28, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Lucidea, Root of All @Barrelhouse South 

By

MAKE Saturday night a dance night! Atlanta electronic/funk band Lucidea create swirly, punchy dance tracks with a dose of old-school funk spirit and modern edge. Thomas Garrett and Josh Bell work together to get the crowd going with soulful grooves and glitchy goodness, and song titles like "Fractalz, Bruh" and "Oh Woah Way" hint toward a psychedelic overtone that pulsates through their Soundcloud stream.

St. Augustine’s Root of All brings a roots/dub influence to the night. A festival favorite, the Tampa band blends harmony, reggae-style guitar, and even ska elements to make a sound that’s earned them opening slots with The Original Wailers, Giant Panda Guerrilla Sub Squad, and more.

Saturday, October 1, 9:45 p.m., free, 21+

