Machine Dreams, Time @El-Rocko Lounge 

Whaleboat is dead, but a new project has risen from the three-piece shoegaze-inspired rock band’s ashes. Machine Dreams, a duo featuring Whaleboat songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and, at one point, bassist Brent Collins and Whaleboat drummer Sean Moloney picks up right where Whaleboat left off.

Collins always stood out for his knack for writing near-ethereal and dreamlike music, suspending the listener right before plunging into a wall of dense rhythm and heavy groove. His songs tend to be deeply melodic and catchy as hell while still having a refined air about them; the duo’s debut single “Soon” continues the tradition.

Machine Dreams is joined by Gainesville, Florida’s Time for the show. The experimental/future-pop project creates an immersive electronic experience.

Thursday, February 23, 10 p.m., free, 21+