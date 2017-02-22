February 22, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Machine Dreams, Time @El-Rocko Lounge 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge machinedrreams.jpg

Whaleboat is dead, but a new project has risen from the three-piece shoegaze-inspired rock band’s ashes. Machine Dreams, a duo featuring Whaleboat songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and, at one point, bassist Brent Collins and Whaleboat drummer Sean Moloney picks up right where Whaleboat left off.

Collins always stood out for his knack for writing near-ethereal and dreamlike music, suspending the listener right before plunging into a wall of dense rhythm and heavy groove. His songs tend to be deeply melodic and catchy as hell while still having a refined air about them; the duo’s debut single “Soon” continues the tradition.

Machine Dreams is joined by Gainesville, Florida’s Time for the show. The experimental/future-pop project creates an immersive electronic experience.

Thursday, February 23, 10 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 02.21.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

  • Re: The return of A.U.R.A. Fest

    • I have been waiting on a lot of these bands to come here, particularly Unearth....last…

    • Posted by Matthew P Smith
    • on February 14, 2017

  • Re: The return of A.U.R.A. Fest

    • This event will be amazing and Tim has poured his heart and soul to guarantee…

    • Posted by Veronica Griner
    • on February 14, 2017
  • More »

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation