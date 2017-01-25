Malcolm Holcombe @The Sentient Bean 

click to enlarge

WITH 14 studio albums under his belt, critical acclaim, recognition from the likes of Emmylou Harris, Wilco, Steve Earl, and Lucinda Williams, and many, many miles logged on the road, Malcolm Holcombe is a North Carolina songwriting treasure.

Holcombe’s gruff and smoky, welcoming rasp carries insightful stories and evocative poetic turns complemented by guitar fingerpicking, strings, and an artistic presence that demands attention.

In February 2016, Holcombe released his 14th studio album, Another Black Hole, produced by Grammy winner Ray Kennedy, who called Holcombe’s delivery “a primordial power full of grit, spit and anthropomorphic expression.” Longtime Holcombe collaborators Jared Tyler, Dave Roe, Ken Coomer, Tony Joe White, Future Ban, and Drea Merritt contributed their talents to the record with dobro, baritone guitar, banjo, mandolin, vocals, bass, drums, and percussion.

For a career-spanning introduction to Holcombe’s work, dig into The RCA Sessions, a retrospective collection released in 2016 that features 16 cuts from 1994 to 2014.

Fans of real-deal country music, blues, and honest, hard-edged folk music, admirers of John Prine’s style of storytelling, and people drawn to shadowy American heroes like Tom Waits will all find something to love in the Holcombe’s intimate and raw stylings.

Friday, January 27, 8 p.m., $10, all-ages