Marshall Tucker Band, The Steppin' Stones @The Stage on Bay 

click to enlarge Southern Rock legends Marshall Tucker Band hit Savannah's newest venue.

SAVANNAH WELCOMES its newest music venue with a performance from Southern Rock heroes Marshall Tucker Band. This tour marks the band’s 45th anniversary; to celebrate, they’re hitting towns they don’t often play, and Savannah is a perfect addition.

MTB emerged from Spartanburg, South Carolina in the early 1970s with a sound that blended rock ‘n’ roll, blues, jazz, country, and even a little gospel. Originally featuring vocalist Doug Gray, lead guitarist Toy Caldwell, who died in 1993, Toy’s brother Tommy Caldwell, who passed away in 1980, guitarist George McCorkle, drummer Paul Riddle, and reed player Jerry Eubanks, the band rose to prominence through an early tour with The Allman Brothers. The majority of their albums have gone gold thanks to hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard it in a Love Song,” and many more.

The band’s current touring lineup features Doug Gray, Tony Black on bass, Marcus James Henderson on keyboards, flute, and vocals, B.B. Borden on drums, Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals, and Rick Willis on guitar and vocals.

Their Savannah performance is the mark of a new era in Lowcountry live music. The Stage on Bay is an 18-and-up venue, and with a 1,000+ capacity, it’s perfect for hosting legends like MTB at an over 1,000-person capacity. Thanks to its modular setup, it can also reconfigure itself to be a cozy, 300-capacity venue.

The Stage offers a variety of experiences, like a private VIP mezzanine, where up to 120 guests get a bird’s-eye view of the show while enjoying waitress service, couches, and high-top seating.

On the main floor, no one is ever more than 90 feet from the featured performer, and the 50-foot bar will serve a variety of drinks. As of press time, The Stage on Bay was still waiting approval for its liquor license, but the show must and will go on!

Thanks to Stage on Bay’s effort to showcase local performers, Hilton Head natives The Steppin’ Stones will open the venue’s first evening.

Friday, February 3, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., $30-50 via ticketfly.com, 18+