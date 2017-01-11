Marytree, My Maiden Name, Broken Glow @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

CHARLESTON grunge metal band Marytree heads down to Savannah fresh on the release of a new album, Chipper, and two new music videos.

With a sound blending ‘90s grunge vibes and a love of the heavy classics, Marytree churns out a radio-ready mix of tough riffs and memorable melodies. The band has earned a loyal following in their hometown, and Chipper, two years in the making, is eagerly awaited.

The El-Rocko show is a part of Marytree’s big album release weekend celebration and will be emceed by Rock 106.1’s own Ryan Koch.

Locals My Maiden Name and Broken Glow join.

Saturday, January 14, 9 p.m., free, 21+