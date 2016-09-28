September 28, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Moodie Black, Chief and the Doomsday Device, Skippy Spiral @Skinny 

By

Latest in Music Features

click to enlarge music-bandpage_moodieblack-3.jpg

SKINNY GALLERY has moved to 905 Abercorn Street, and they’re celebrating with a musical show of unusual and inventive artists.

Noise-rap pioneers Moodie Black got their start in Arizona in 2004. It’s an aggressive and risk-taking sound, the kind of avant-garde stuff that doesn’t care if you don’t like it and highlights bare lyrics that explore the personal as political, queerness, and trans identity. Alongside fellow moody noise-rappers like Death Grips (who recently remixed a Moodie Black song) and Dalek, the band continues to challenge style and create hard-edged yet melodic sonic portraits influenced by Spacemen 3 and N.W.A. equally. They’re currently touring in support of an upcoming album, Lucas Acid, coming in early 2017 via Fake Four, Inc.

Austin, Texas’s Chief and The Doomsday Device, an MC, DJ, producer, and artist, blends poetic and journalistic lyricism to create innovative hip-hop living outside the norm.

Skippy Spiral represents Savannah on the bill with his synth and drum machine-powered sounds.

Sunday, October 2, 6 p.m., $5 donation, all-ages

Tags: , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 09.27.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation