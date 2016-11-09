Mothers @The Jinx 

click to enlarge

WHEN Mothers played this year’s Savannah Stopover, the hype was already high. Since the spring, the Athens-based band has enjoyed immense critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, and NPR. With gentle folk pickings and strummings pinned beneath singer-songwriter Kristine Leschper's gorgeously vulnerable vocals, the band possesses that timeless Athens indie-cool prowess with open-book lyricism and atmospheric unwindings.

It’s pretty safe to say that their debut album, When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired, will be a constant on year-end lists everywhere. Don’t miss this chance to catch them in the old home state.

Locals Sunglow and Jeff Zagers kick off the evening.

Saturday, November 12, 9:30 p.m., $10 advance, $12 day of, 21+