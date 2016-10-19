Editor's Note: Moving on after Matthew 

IN THE aftermath of Hurricane Matthew people have a lot more important things to worry about than newspaper articles.

But I thought it was important to point out that this week we are republishing some pieces about some important local events that had to be abruptly rescheduled as the storm approached.

The Midnight Garden Ride and the Savannah Greek Festival will indeed happen this coming weekend, despite being rudely bumped off the calendar for a week by Mr. Matthew.

These two events are particularly important to their host organizations.

For the Savannah Bicycle Campaign, the Midnight Garden Ride is by far their biggest fundraiser of the year. It is vital that folks come out this Friday to support this very deserving local advocacy organization.

The congregation of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox also depends a great deal on the proceeds from the annual Greek Festival. They are open this Friday and Saturday for your enjoyment.

As the leaves and fallen branches settle from the hurricane, a city pulls itself up from the ground and moves on.

The often-confusing, even incompetent mismanagement of the pre-storm period will inevitably be forgotten, as these things often are.

People will only remember how quickly the Georgia Power crews got things up and running, and how thorough the City of Savannah cleanup crews have proven to be.

Politicians being politicians, they will take credit for the hard work of others, and the mass confusion among local authorities before the storm will vanish from public memory completely.

The special guests coming from all over the world for the Savannah Film Festival will likely see a Hostess City completely back to normal. Most are unlikely to see any trace of Matthew’s damage.

But that’s the way it goes — and that’s why the people need to stay ever vigilant.

Looking back, if there is one silver lining from the storm, it’s that for a few days our Facebook feeds were filled with something else besides the constant droning drumbeat of hysterical political invective over the presidential election.

As I write this, early voting is in effect all week on Eisenhower Drive, and it cannot come soon enough for me.

You probably feel the same way.

In a few short weeks, the year-long divisive hate-fest in America that is the 2016 presidential campaign will reach some kind of resolution.

As is the case with Hurricane Matthew, we will eventually find a way to remember the good, and sweep the bad under the rug.

It’s no one’s fault — it’s human nature. It is what it is.

In the end what we will remember about Hurricane Matthew is not only how quickly the lights came back on, but the feeling of not taking so much for granted.

We will remember that first hot shower, that first cold beer, that first sigh of relief.

We will remember the Great Storm of ‘16, which will take its place in the annals of Savannah history alongside the monster hurricanes of the 1890s.

Those catastrophic unnamed storms, long gone from living memory, felled nearly every tall tree in Chatham County.

The storm-stricken tree canopy in Savannah you see today was planted in large part due to the apocalyptic damage from the storms of the 19th Century.

Those striplings became the mighty trees you see today, in various degress of distress from Matthew.

But that’s how it goes. From seed to fallen branch, nature — human or otherwise — always wins in the end.

cs