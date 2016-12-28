NYE: The Ultimate Guide 

click to enlarge

WHATEVER YOUR partying style is, Savannah’s got a way for you to ring in 2017. Here are our picks for nightlife, noshing, and nightcaps in the last hours of 2016.

EARLY TO BED

Just because you won't be awake for the countdown doesn't mean you can't have a fabulous New Year's Eve. Make it a dinner date with these unique experiences.

Vic’s on the River

This local favorite is serving up delicious Southern fare to send off 2016 in style. For $64.95, patrons get a four-course meal featuring a starter (Baked Oyster Rockefeller and Fried Green Tomatoes, anyone?), a main course (lamb, duck, pork chops, oh my), and dessert. Each meal is accompanied by a sweet gem lettuce wedge salad.

The Melting Pot

Dip into 2017 at Broughton Street’s The Melting Pot. Guests can create a customized experience, selecting between Bourbon Bacon Cheddar or Sparkling Gruyere Swiss cheeses, Alpine Ridge or Caesar salads, Bacon Salt Filet, Honey Cinnamon Pork, Spicy Thai Teriyaki, Brasa Chicken, or half a lobster tail and a featured pasta for an entrée. The meal includes three cooking styles, Bouillon, Champagne, or Coq Au Vin, and don’t forget dessert: there’s Chocolate Layer Cake for the chocoholic or Bourbon Pecan with Milk Chocolate or Amaretto Meltdown for some decidedly Southern fare.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise

Take your celebration down to the river with a family-friendly cruise. Nosh on a delicious dinner buffet during your two-hour tour, which boards at 5 p.m. and departs at 6 p.m. $65.95 per adult, $39.25 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids under 4.

There’s also a 21-and-up only cruise boarding at 8:30 p.m. and sailing at 9:30. That grownup party will feature hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, and a cash bar for $79.95 a head.

Advanced reservations can be made via savannahriverboat.com.

Kitchen 320 New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hit The B Historic for a four-course meal by Chef Will Herrington at $60 per person with early seatings ranging from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Want to spend the whole evening at the posh restaurant? Nab a $90 ticket for a late dinner starting at 8 p.m. That ticket includes a bottle of sparkling wine and entry into Kitchen 320’s private party room, featuring live music from the incomparable Voodoo Soup and a screening of the ball drop. Get your tickets via eventbrite.com.

DANCE ALL NIGHT

Welcome 2017 with a shimmy and a shake at these hotspots.

Club 51 Degrees

WXYY FM is broadcasting live from 51 Degrees’ New Year’s Bash. All three floors of the downtown dance club will be decorated and blasting your favorite tunes. Doors open at 8 p.m.; treat yo’self and your crew to VIP tickets, available by calling 234-7265.

Elan Savannah

DJ Michael Pata and DJ Cesar are on the decks with MC Steven Espina down at Elan. Look for plenty of drink specials and free shots every two hours. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Seed Eco Lounge New Year’s Eve Glow Masquerade

A masked ball for the raver set! Arrive in your black light best and get ready to glow all night. The bar will have glo-pins on hand to help round out your look and get your shine on while you shimmy. Enjoy complimentary champagne and stick around for a chance to win $500 in cash giveaways. Doors open at 9 p.m.

KEEP IT CLASSY

If your New Year's is all about getting dolled up and sipping the finest bubbly, check out Sav's upscale offerings.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade at Savannah Cocktail Co.

Don a mask, dress to impress, and sneak down the alley to Savannah Cocktail Co. for a swanky last call for 2016. The ticketed event includes a complimentary draft cocktail, a midnight champagne toast, passed hors d’oeuvres, music, photos snapped by a professional photographer, party favors, and much more. Tickets are $75 a person; get 'em at savannahcocktailco.com. The party kicks off at 9 p.m.

LAID-BACK

If dressing up and partying down isn't your thing, check out these spots for casual celebration in a relaxed environment.

Foxy Loxy Café

If you have little ones, Foxy’s bash is the perfect place to take them to greet 2017. Enjoy fireside s’mores in the courtyard with half-off bottles of wine for the adults. DJ Jose Ray will spin vinyl from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and there’s a champagne toast when midnight strikes.

NYE Roundup at Saddle Bags Savannah

Sip champagne from a red solo cup at midnight at the River Street bar and enjoy live entertainment from Shelby Lee Lowe and Daniel Lee Band. Bucking around on the famed mechanical bull sounds like a pretty good way to shake out 2016, right? There’s a $10 cover charge to celebrate.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at Moon River Brewing Company

Tired of all this fuss about champagne? Spend the night enjoying local beers down on Bay Street in Moon River’s enchanting beer garden. From seasonal flavors to year-round favorites, there are plenty of hometown hops to go 'round!

Wild Wing Café (City Market)

City Market is always a hub of entertainment and revelry during New Year’s, so if you wanna throw yourself into the heart of it, make your way to the Wing. If you’re trying to watch the big game, catch it on the giant inflatable screen outside (they’ll screen the ball drop outside, too), and if you want to dance and rock out, head inside to catch Liquid Ginger’s performance. Expect champagne, confetti, prizes, party hats, and much more.

GIVE 'EM A SHOW!

GIVE 'EM A SHOW!

Epic New Year’s Eve at The Wormhole

New Year’s doubles as The Wormhole’s birthday, so there’s all the more reason to sip the bubbly at the neighborhood bar. Whether you’re making it an early one or staying out all night, there’s music running from 6 p.m. until close including performances from Perpetual Care, Henry Jones Band, The Mercers, Pussy Launcher, and more. Welcome their eighth year of entertainment in the Starland District with your friends and neighbors. Buy your tickets in advance via wormholebar.com for just $5 a pop.

Club One

2016 was a drag. Send it off with the stars of Club One Cabaret! In addition to performances by the downtown institution’s queens, guests will enjoy a balloon drop, over $5,000 in cash and prizes, (including six annual all-access passes), a champagne toast, and much more. Doors open at 5 p.m. with two drag shows at 10:30 and 12:30. Get tickets via cluboneonline.com.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at El-Rocko Lounge

El-Rocko’s sparkly countertops and golden glitter vinyl seating already makes it feel like a champagne room—just add you and your pals, and get an instant NYE to remember. With a show from absurdist entertainers DIP and Savannah rock band Street Clothes, guests will enjoy champagne at midnight. Don’t forget a photo in the old-school booth!

The Jinx

This year it’s a dance party with DJ Square One and a show from Savannah punks Greta O. and the Toxic Shock and a free champagne toast at midnight at the Congress Street club.

OFFBEAT FUN

Let's get weird! These ain't your average NYE parties.

Glam Rock New Year’s Eve 2017 at Lulu’s Chocolate Bar

Dress up in outrageous glam rock fashion to ring in 2017 at Lulu’s. Groove to the tunes of David Bowie, KISS, Guns N’ Roses, and all your favorites, enjoy half-price fondue for two with any full bottle of wine, and best of all—no cover! The party kicks off at 8 p.m.

F*** You 2016! NYE Bash with The Chromatic Dragon

Tell 2016 how ya really feel with a cathartic party at Savannah’s nerd pub. Attendees are invited to dress up and pay homage to 2016—Harambe? Prince? Pepe? Alan Rickman? The possibilities are endless—for a costume contest. Obamabo will provide live music all night and The Dirty Dolls Revue will entertain with their Nerdlesque routine. The fun begins at 8 p.m.

Up the Cup New Year’s Eve Celebration

It’s our strange little oh-so-Savannah tradition, and explaining it to outsiders requires bragging about our awesome to-go cup rules and the sacredness of such freedoms—so sacred that, instead of dropping a ball at the strike of 12, we hoist an enormous Wet Willie’s cup up the side of a historic building and scream and dance and drink while it happens. Perhaps the outsider raises an eyebrow at this oddball celebration. Bless their heart. It’s a Savannah thing, y’all! The fun begins at 8 p.m. on River Street and feature a digital countdown clock and a firework display.

