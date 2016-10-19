October 19, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Open Mic: Women Against Violence @House of Strut 

Local rapper and spoken word poet Valore emcees an evening of empowerment at House of Strut, the Starland shop that has transformed into a vintage boutique by day, cultural and musical hub by night.

Valore will encourage women to express themselves through spoken word and other forms of creative expression to help release the pain of violence. All funds raised will go toward Safe Shelter, Savannah’s center for domestic violence services.

Tuesday, October 25, 7 p.m., all-ages

Anna Chandler

