People's Blues of Richmond @Barrelhouse South 

By

click to enlarge blues1-1.jpg

EVERY time People’s Blues of Richmond comes through town, it’s all anyone can talk about the next day. Don’t be the one hearing about it secondhand!

The three-piece from—any guesses?— Richmond, Virginia combines psychedelic rock, blues drive, and carnival weirdness for a show that’s landed them headlining Bowery Ballroom shows and bill shares with Tom Petty, Dinosaur Jr., and Modest Mouse.

The guitar work is fire, the inner-band dynamics entrancing, the melodies instantly sing-along-able.

People’s Blues comes to town with Cycles, a trio specializing in a unique fusion of rock, jazz, hip-hop, soul, and funk.

Saturday, December 3, 11 p.m., free, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

