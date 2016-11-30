People's Blues of Richmond @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge

EVERY time People’s Blues of Richmond comes through town, it’s all anyone can talk about the next day. Don’t be the one hearing about it secondhand!

The three-piece from—any guesses?— Richmond, Virginia combines psychedelic rock, blues drive, and carnival weirdness for a show that’s landed them headlining Bowery Ballroom shows and bill shares with Tom Petty, Dinosaur Jr., and Modest Mouse.

The guitar work is fire, the inner-band dynamics entrancing, the melodies instantly sing-along-able.

People’s Blues comes to town with Cycles, a trio specializing in a unique fusion of rock, jazz, hip-hop, soul, and funk.

Saturday, December 3, 11 p.m., free, 21+