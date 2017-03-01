March 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Peyote Coyote, Too Much, Embering @The Space Station 

By

With psychedelic swells and gritty garage edge, Fort Lauderdale’s Peyote Coyote recalls vintage vinyl favorites while forging a new, unstoppable sound.

Guitarist and vocalist Ryan Huseman, bassist Jake Stuart, and drummer Cari Gee—all music students at Florida Atlantic University—formed their power trio in 2014 after some time working together in different projects. Through their collaboration, the band hearkens shades of The Doors and Revolver-era Beatles with modern touchstones like The Black Angels and the more rock-oriented Band of Horses material.

Peyote Coyote releases their second album, Microdos, this spring; they’ve got limited-edition advance copies available on tour with special alternate artwork.

Savannah’s Too Much and Embering join the bill.

Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m., $5, all-ages

