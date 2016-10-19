Pop Up Shop at Trustees Garden features cutting edge design, family fun 

ONE of Savannah’s most vital sites will host one of its most unique events, the Pop Up Shop at Trustees Garden from Oct. 21-29.

Located in one of the most historic areas of Savannah, back to the very earliest days of Oglethorpe’s founding of Georgia, the Pop Up Shop features fashion and family-friendly fun, concurrently with the Savannah Film Festival also going on downtown.

click to enlarge

“We’ll have many independent designers, from New York City and Savannah,” says designer Rosalie Stone Morris, who is spearheading the show, which she describes as a “mini-festival.”

In addition to her own Stone Morris line, local designers include Mamie Ruth, M. Liz, Lovelane Designs, and Morris’s partner in organizing the show, Abbie Hastings.

Wares on display comprise mostly women’s clothing, as you might imagine, but will also include a men’s collection, and accessories like scarves and handbags, “lots of fun little knick knacks,” says Morris. “We’re even going to have sets of handcarved wooden glasses.”

The show will reside mostly under a tent in the mall area adjacent to the Morris Center and the Pirate’s House. Fashion is just one of the offerings.

On Thursday night, there will be a tasting out in the garden area, with menu by Meta Adler and proceeds benefiting Historic Savannah Foundation. “The menu is inspired by the history of Trustees Garden,” says Morris. “The things originally planted there were vital to the sustainability of the colony.”

Most afternoons will feature yoga from Dancing Dogs.

“We’ll have lots of trunk shows throughout the run,” adds Morris. “The last night we’re doing a big Halloween Party for kids.”

From 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29, there will be a closing party with a Halloween –themed trunk show from Lovelane Designs — and a costume contest.

Though she frequently visits her native Savannah, Morris works out of New York City. She says the game has changed from the days when a small elite controlled the fashion world.

“There are so many independent designers now. They get their cues from Asia, from all across the board. It seems like everything goes now,” she says.

