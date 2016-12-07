December 07, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Psych Night @El-Rocko Lounge 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge The Hypnotics
  • The Hypnotics

GET INTO the groove at El-Rocko! Neurosound Booking is featuring two local psych-tinged garage rock acts and welcoming an out-of-towner for one raucous show.

Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks are fresh on the Savannah scene, but they’ve already got folks talking. The trio featured on an El-Rocko Dad Joke bill and have performed a handful of DIY shows throughout the fall.

British invasion ‘60s rockers The Hypnotics have some of the tightest chops you’ll find on the Savannah scene, dishing out vintage goodness and tunes of their own with definitive jangle, perfect harmony, and some awesome antique musical gear.

Timothy Eerie makes their way through from Orlando. With psych swells, splashy drums, and some excellent hooks, the young band—which released its debut EP in August—has great things ahead.

Friday, December 9, 10 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 12.06.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation